(73) - Spring

Sunday, 14th March



Taking the little one out for some fresh air to feed the ducks.



V got her vaccine yesterday and is still going through the symptoms. I, with a 24 hour head start was able to get out and entertain the child for a bit.



Sun was out for a while, and the cherry blossom is starting to show. It's usually a really nice, hopeful time of the year, but I am not sure I have it in me yet to be full of the joys of spring. Need to rest first.