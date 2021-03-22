Previous
(81) - The Morning Coffee by hd80
81 / 365

(81) - The Morning Coffee

Monday, 22nd March

The first time this year I have drunk coffee in the garden, its half 6 in the morning and the sun is up, shining on the new fence. I have nowhere to sit but its nice to listen to the birds and make garden plans.
22nd March 2021

Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European.
