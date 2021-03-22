Sign up
(81) - The Morning Coffee
Monday, 22nd March
The first time this year I have drunk coffee in the garden, its half 6 in the morning and the sun is up, shining on the new fence. I have nowhere to sit but its nice to listen to the birds and make garden plans.
22nd March 2021
22nd Mar 21
Paul Hudson
ace
@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European.
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2021
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
22nd March 2021 7:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
