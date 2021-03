(82) - Day Of Reflection

Tuesday, 23rd March



It's a year since the first lockdown. A year since we all sat at home wondering what the fuck was going on. Wondering if we would ever be able to buy toilet roll again. Worried about loved ones. Worried about our restrictions of freedoms. Deep uncertainty about the future.



A year later, we have adapted, still locked down, but with more hope, more opportunities to see the light at the end of the tunnel. There will be more downs as well as ups, but we have hope.