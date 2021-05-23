Previous
(143) - 2021 by hd80
143 / 365

(143) - 2021

Sunday, 23rd May

Less online? Nope
More outdoors? Gradually
Less worry? Not really
More Joy? Rarely
Slowdown and Enjoy? Looks at todo list, shakes head
Paul Hudson

ace
@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European.
Photo Details

