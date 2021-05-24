Previous
(144) - Morning Light by hd80
144 / 365

(144) - Morning Light

Monday, 24th May

Start of a busy week, home alone with work to do, in the office and in the garden.
24th May 2021

Paul Hudson

Paul Hudson
