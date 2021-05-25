Sign up
(145) - Back On the Tools
Tuesday, 25th May
After a stressful day inside doing the day job, the sun came out and I managed some time building in the garden.
25th May 2021
25th May 21
Paul Hudson
ace
@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European.
