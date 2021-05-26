Previous
(146) - TV Dinner by hd80
146 / 365

(146) - TV Dinner

Wednesday, 26th May

We always sit at the dining table together as a family and eat dinner. It's a good habit to get in.

However when home alone for the week I am finding myself getting back into old ways... Curry in front of the TV.
Paul Hudson

