(148) - Park Life by hd80
148 / 365

(148) - Park Life

Friday, 28th May

A rare rest day. So I went and got a coffee and took it to the park, where I sat and contemplated life.

With an empty mind it's easy to wonder into anxious thoughts and stressful decisions. But breathing, sunshine and coffee helps to ground me.
Paul Hudson

ace
@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European.
Photo Details

