(149) - Picnic by hd80
149 / 365

(149) - Picnic

Saturday, 29th May

I sometimes wonder what a simple life would be like.. Perhaps waking up one Saturday and deciding to mess about in the park with a paraglider.

With the family back, we went for a picnic, the weather has finally turned.
29th May 2021

Paul Hudson

Photo Details

