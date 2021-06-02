Previous
(153) - Walk by hd80
153 / 365

(153) - Walk

Wednesday, 2nd June

I don't walk anymore. I don't know if its fatigue, boredom or just not having the motivation to do much, but I don't walk anywhere anymore.

Except today, as there were screaming kids in the garden so I took a walk up to the local cemetery...As you do...
Paul Hudson

