153 / 365
(153) - Walk
Wednesday, 2nd June
I don't walk anymore. I don't know if its fatigue, boredom or just not having the motivation to do much, but I don't walk anywhere anymore.
Except today, as there were screaming kids in the garden so I took a walk up to the local cemetery...As you do...
2nd June 2021
2nd Jun 21
Paul Hudson
@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European.
