Previous
Next
(155) - Building by hd80
155 / 365

(155) - Building

Friday, 4th June

Building A's present. Its bigger than I thought and I don't know where it can live, but would rather a decent wooden toy than all the plastic tat cluttering up our planet.
4th June 2021 4th Jun 21

Paul Hudson

ace
@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European.
42% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise