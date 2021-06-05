Sign up
(156) - Family
Saturday, 5th June
Its a bit of a rarity having family visit, but it gives A a chance to play with the grandparents and a leisurely few hours in the park with a picnic and a ball were had.
I have no idea what the restrictions are now, but we are all fully vaccinated, so I don't really care all that much to be honest.
5th June 2021
5th Jun 21
