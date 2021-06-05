Previous
(156) - Family
(156) - Family

Saturday, 5th June

Its a bit of a rarity having family visit, but it gives A a chance to play with the grandparents and a leisurely few hours in the park with a picnic and a ball were had.

I have no idea what the restrictions are now, but we are all fully vaccinated, so I don't really care all that much to be honest.
Paul Hudson

Photo Details

