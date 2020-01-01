(1) - Beginning

Wednesday, 1st January



A new decade begins. 6 years after my last 365 project, and 9 years after my first, I felt I would give it a go again. I want to get back into my photography.



Things have changed since my first 365 project. Back then the DSLR was the camera to have, and just using your phone was seen as its own inferior genre. Now technology has progressed so much that I will mostly be using my phone. There are many areas where a dedicated DSLR or Mirrorless camera will be superior, but the gap is narrowing all the time.



From a personal point of view, having spent the last few years adjusting to becoming a parent, and undertaking a house renovation, it would be good to start cultivating hobbies again.



So on to the photo. A morning cold walk with A & V.