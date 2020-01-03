(3) - Robin

Friday, 3rd January



In previous years when I did this project, when I came to not having a very good photo day I used to just find something that would do without much effort. When I had too many of those days it was a bit of a warning sign that I should slow down and refocus, which is good advice, but not always possible.



I told myself this time round I would try to be a lot more intentional, after all It only takes a second to take a photo and I am sure I could find something that sums up my day.



Its taken me 3 days to fall back into the previous mindset. But a good reminder that we need to take the Christmas trees down.