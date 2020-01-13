Previous
(13) - Flat by hd80
13 / 365

(13) - Flat

Monday, 13th January

A promising start to the day, but this was just the calm before the storm arrived. The cold rolling wind and rain hammered the evening home. A day with nothing to particularly get excited about.

Life has these days. And that's ok. Its important not to have too many though.
Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
4% complete

View this month »

