13 / 365
(13) - Flat
Monday, 13th January
A promising start to the day, but this was just the calm before the storm arrived. The cold rolling wind and rain hammered the evening home. A day with nothing to particularly get excited about.
Life has these days. And that's ok. Its important not to have too many though.
13th January 2020
13th Jan 20
Paul Hudson
@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
