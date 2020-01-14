Previous
(14) - Out And About by hd80
14 / 365

(14) - Out And About

Tuesday, 14th January

Walking into work the sun was just starting to come up over Parkers Piece. Nice light for a winters morning.

The cold dark wet weather is starting to get to me now. As it does in January. I need some warmth.
