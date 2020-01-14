Sign up
14 / 365
(14) - Out And About
Tuesday, 14th January
Walking into work the sun was just starting to come up over Parkers Piece. Nice light for a winters morning.
The cold dark wet weather is starting to get to me now. As it does in January. I need some warmth.
14th January 2020
14th Jan 20
Paul Hudson
@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
16
photos
1
followers
3
following
4% complete
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
14th January 2020 8:32am
