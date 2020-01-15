Previous
Next
(15) - The Darkness by hd80
15 / 365

(15) - The Darkness

Wednesday, 15th January

I will not miss the cold dark mornings. Its a stormy wet week. I did get to play with some shots of my new car though.
15th January 2020 15th Jan 20

Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise