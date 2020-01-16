Previous
(16) - IKEA by hd80
16 / 365

(16) - IKEA

Thursday, 16th January

My first trip to IKEA of the new decade. I enjoy coming here, though at the moment not much is happening in the house, and all my money is needed elsewhere, so I did not feel a need to walk around and think about possibilities and ideas.
Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
