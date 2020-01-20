Sign up
20 / 365
(20) - Abstract
Monday, 20th January
Back at work. Whilst I am still pretty exhausted, the lunchtime weather was a good excuse to get out for a bit. The sunshine was cold though. Another 10 degrees and it could almost be springtime. Heres hoping for a couple of months time.
20th January 2020
20th Jan 20
Paul Hudson
@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
20
photos
1
followers
3
following
5% complete
