(20) - Abstract by hd80
(20) - Abstract

Monday, 20th January

Back at work. Whilst I am still pretty exhausted, the lunchtime weather was a good excuse to get out for a bit. The sunshine was cold though. Another 10 degrees and it could almost be springtime. Heres hoping for a couple of months time.
Paul Hudson

Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
