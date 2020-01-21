Previous
(21) - Just Another Day by hd80
21 / 365

(21) - Just Another Day

Tuesday, 21st January

This is my view most mornings. A chance to wake up properly and think through my day before work. Its often my most productive time, once I get some coffee in me I can get a few things done before I head into the office.
Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
6% complete

Photo Details

