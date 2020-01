(22) - Candid

Wednesday, 22nd January



I got a bit of time with A between getting home and heading out to meet a friend for dinner. She hasn't been feeling well but is now on the mend. We are all quite tired still, and I would not say life is easy at the moment, but I wonder how much of that is down to the time of year.



It was a nice evening, but as I got home and got into bed, I could not comprehend what was to come later that night.