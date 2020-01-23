Previous
(23) - Tired by hd80
23 / 365

(23) - Tired

Thursday, 23rd January

This is what a 4am start does to you. A woke up from a nightmare and the night descended into chaos. I wasn't as helpful as I should have been. So straight into a day of long meetings with a foggy head and a low mood.
Paul Hudson

Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
