23 / 365
(23) - Tired
Thursday, 23rd January
This is what a 4am start does to you. A woke up from a nightmare and the night descended into chaos. I wasn't as helpful as I should have been. So straight into a day of long meetings with a foggy head and a low mood.
23rd January 2020
23rd Jan 20
Paul Hudson
@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
23rd January 2020 8:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
