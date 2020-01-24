Previous
(24) - Driveway by hd80
24 / 365

(24) - Driveway

Friday, 24th January

When I do a 365 project, I do look back on them. I do it for me and for others who may be interested. I don't do it to showcase brilliant photography (not putting myself under that kind of pressure)

So sometimes I post photos like this. I am fixing up the driveway, its not a permanent fix, but I needed to stop it becoming a mud bath. It's dragged on and on as finding the time to get on with it is hard, especially when it's dark after work. So I hired a plate compactor to flatten the sub base and now I can get on with laying gravel.

All in all a productive lunch time
24th January 2020 24th Jan 20

Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
6% complete

Photo Details

