(24) - Driveway

Friday, 24th January



When I do a 365 project, I do look back on them. I do it for me and for others who may be interested. I don't do it to showcase brilliant photography (not putting myself under that kind of pressure)



So sometimes I post photos like this. I am fixing up the driveway, its not a permanent fix, but I needed to stop it becoming a mud bath. It's dragged on and on as finding the time to get on with it is hard, especially when it's dark after work. So I hired a plate compactor to flatten the sub base and now I can get on with laying gravel.



All in all a productive lunch time