Previous
Next
(25) - This & That by hd80
25 / 365

(25) - This & That

Saturday, 25th January

On a weekend I usually take A out, today we went to the library where she excitedly started rolling the chairs about. She prefers to do that rather than actually read books.

Other than that I was working on the driveway. In an out of the house. Bits and Pieces. This & That.
25th January 2020 25th Jan 20

Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise