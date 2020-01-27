(27) - Perspective

Monday, 27th January



Cambridge University. Chemistry Department. Monday Lunchtime. Cold. Wet. Subdued.



I don't get excited much these days, not because exciting things don't happen, but my mental state leaves me quite numb, so when I do feel excited, its a rarity. Before Christmas, when I bought my new car, it was however quite exciting. The early days enjoying driving it, learning its new abilities, making use of a decent audio system, and a better more comfortable way to get to work. It was a fun new toy.



But like most new toys, you do get used to them very quickly, and it becomes... Normal. Less excitement, more expectation. Less enjoyment, more subdued satisfaction. Thats normal human behaviour, always seeking the next big exciting thing, that's what it's primed to do. No wonder this is a country filled with shallow materialistic tendencies and consumer debt. It's much harder to take stock and enjoy what you have on a daily basis. Yet that's what will provide the lasting happiness.



The human brain has this interesting ability to adapt to a new normal, and to equalise mood to match. But it also works the other way too. Bad life events, illness, stress, exhausting situations will also, over time, feel more normal, and your mood will equalise to match. This behaviour is vital in all aspects of life and death, and allows us to essentially keep calm and carry on.



As humans we try and assess our ability to cope in that moment. When in reality we must take a longer term view over just what we are capable of, and what are limits are. And if we do, we will likely find we are capable of coping with much more than we think.