(30) - Metaphors

Thursday, 30th January



The mornings are still dark, and it can be a struggle to find the light, but it is there.



There is a tendency when I do these projects that my posts can be somewhat negative. Its not a conscious thing, just a reflection of my day, of my mood, of my situation.



One thing that surprised me was that I do sometimes go back and read the text from previous years. It's an interesting thing to look back on a particular day of your life and read your thought process. What has struck me is that the locations and the people and the work around me may have changed. But I am still me, with the same thoughts and fears and anxieties and plans. It's just now that I am further along the road.