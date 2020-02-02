Previous
(33) - Take Two by hd80
33 / 365

(33) - Take Two

Sunday, 2nd February

Another day of the weekend. More stuff being fixed, more items being done. No chances for a photo.

I do enjoy getting on with tasks around the house, that process of gradual improvement. I do however think one weekend I could just not do anything and take the chance to relax. Maybe a quiet Sunday morning with coffee and croissants and some newspapers whilst the warm sun comes through the windows. Perhaps with some classical music in the background.

Then I remember I am a parent, and Mr Tumble would kind of ruin the atmosphere. Plenty of time for that in the future. Not sure I could even sit and do nothing all day like I could in the past. My brain has been conditioned too much over the years.
2nd February 2020 2nd Feb 20

Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
9% complete

Photo Details

