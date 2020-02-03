(34) - World

Monday, 3rd February



I have always liked to be informed. Be that through news websites, social media, books & magazines. I always like to know what is going on. I started to take a step back from the social media side last year. I don't have any social media on my phone, I gave up twitter entirely when I realised that cacophony of opinion was in many ways quite toxic.



I gave up most newspapers many years ago, why anyone gets taken in by what is essentially right/left wing propaganda disguised as news I don't know.



I am now consciously taking a step back from the news in general for now. It can be so negative, so detrimental to your mental health. I don't need to know how how many people died from Corona Virus, why are you reporting that but not reporting the 1000s more people dying from the Flu every week? What benefit is it for me to hear about Trumps latest racist views?



Sometimes I just need a break from all the noise.