(36) - Sky by hd80
36 / 365

(36) - Sky

Wednesday, 5th February

The weather is quite good, but ice cold. This is the kind of weather that in a month or two, with some milder air will make this place feel like spring.

But for now its just a cold winter day.

Very much in the same daily routine right now, up and out the same time, going to the same places, eating and drinking the same stuff. Thats ok right now, as I need the structure and predictability. Plus next weekend I am going away, which will be... not in any way stressful and really very enjoyable.... Or not, I shall keep an open mind.
5th February 2020 5th Feb 20

Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
9% complete

View this month

Photo Details

