Previous
Next
(38) - Muted Brightness by hd80
38 / 365

(38) - Muted Brightness

Friday, 7th February

Its been a bright week weather wise, but my mind is a bit cloudy. As the working week comes to an end my thoughts turn to the weekend and how that will go. There is a storm coming.
7th February 2020 7th Feb 20

Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise