(39) - Calm Before The Storm

Saturday, 8th February



Shopping with Children is hard work. All the more reason to shop online I guess, but then you have got to go out and do stuff with them anyway, so why not let them run around Tesco for a while and not let you look at anything.



Dinner out was nice though. I did some DIY in the morning.



A Saturday that could be identical to many experienced by myself and hundreds of others up and down the land.



Its how to introduce some kind of variation. Thats the challenge.