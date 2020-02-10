Previous
Broken
(41) - Broken

Monday, 10th February

Things are a bit broken at the moment. The storm has wreaked its havoc and whilst we are fine, others maybe less so. I wish it had blown our TV areal off the roof, that would have saved me a job taking it down at some point.
Paul Hudson

Photo Details

