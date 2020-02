(42) - Planning

Tuesday, 11th February



Every so often it helps for me to do a brain dump, to clear out any thoughts or questions or anxieties lurking in the corner of the mind, and getting it documented. Whilst writing out a list helps, I find a mind map to be better, so I am starting to experiment with some software.



Work is busy right now, its draining me down a bit too much. Too many meetings, too little opportunity to actually do work, but I have a long weekend coming up away from the office.