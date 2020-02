(45) - Firesky

Friday, 14th February



Up early to start getting things ready for the trip. I noticed this out the window and had to rush out and see if I could capture it.



Very much a feeling of just keeping going at the moment, as nice as it would be to spend a weekend at home resting up to try and shift this cold, instead we have a long weekend at Centre Parcs. I do like Centre Parts, but its never relaxing. I need to think of ways I can find time to rest and recover, as I have been run down for a while.