(49) - Protest

Tuesday, 18th February



Back at work. The Extinction Rebellion nuts have blocked off one of the main routes into Cambridge. Blocking Ambulances, Electric vehicles, Public transport, Emergency Services. Oh, and cars. They have also been causing criminal damage across the city.



Don't get me wrong, I have no issue with the cause, but many of these people are not particularly bright, and I fear most are just anarchists.



Anyway, they are here all week.