(51) - Cold Wet Grey by hd80
51 / 365

(51) - Cold Wet Grey

Thursday, 20th February

If I had the money and a job that did not tie me to a location, I quite like the idea of enjoying Christmas at home, and then getting a flight to Australia or New Zealand and staying there for a couple of months, flying back just as Spring is coming in. January / February can be hard work, if its not navigating horrible weather its trying to avoid one of the many cold / flu bugs going round.

To be able to take yourself out of that for a while to a bright warm summer landscape really does change ones mindset.
Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
