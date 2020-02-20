(51) - Cold Wet Grey

Thursday, 20th February



If I had the money and a job that did not tie me to a location, I quite like the idea of enjoying Christmas at home, and then getting a flight to Australia or New Zealand and staying there for a couple of months, flying back just as Spring is coming in. January / February can be hard work, if its not navigating horrible weather its trying to avoid one of the many cold / flu bugs going round.



To be able to take yourself out of that for a while to a bright warm summer landscape really does change ones mindset.