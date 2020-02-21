Previous
Next
(52) - Keep Clear by hd80
52 / 365

(52) - Keep Clear

Friday, 21st February

As I struggle on through the mental fog the working week comes to an end.

This part of town is quiet, what with the protests and the road blocks. Would make a difference in air quality if this road was closed for good.
21st February 2020 21st Feb 20

Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise