(53) - Garden Centre

Saturday, 22nd February



"The healthy person has a thousand wishes. The sick person has only one."



This is a strange weekend. I am not doing anything. I have no agenda, other than to rest and recover. Whilst its never that straightforward as a parent (I'd happily just sit and watch sport on the TV all day today), there is a difference to my normal weekends cracking on with house projects. Its about being realistic and not biting off more than I can chew right now.