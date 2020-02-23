Previous
Next
(54) - Stand-Off by hd80
54 / 365

(54) - Stand-Off

Sunday, 23rd February

In the back of the car trying to get A to sit in her car seat.

Normally this would be a waste of my time, but I did not really have anything else to do, problem is, we are both quite stubborn, so took a while for one of us to back down. 45 Minutes later, I won.

I think the cold may finally be passing. Never had a cold like it, can't explain it (no I haven't been to China recently).

The rollercoaster continues, thrown into another busy week. Oh to be able to press the pause button from time to time.
23rd February 2020 23rd Feb 20

Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise