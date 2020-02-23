(54) - Stand-Off

Sunday, 23rd February



In the back of the car trying to get A to sit in her car seat.



Normally this would be a waste of my time, but I did not really have anything else to do, problem is, we are both quite stubborn, so took a while for one of us to back down. 45 Minutes later, I won.



I think the cold may finally be passing. Never had a cold like it, can't explain it (no I haven't been to China recently).



The rollercoaster continues, thrown into another busy week. Oh to be able to press the pause button from time to time.