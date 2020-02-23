Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
54 / 365
(54) - Stand-Off
Sunday, 23rd February
In the back of the car trying to get A to sit in her car seat.
Normally this would be a waste of my time, but I did not really have anything else to do, problem is, we are both quite stubborn, so took a while for one of us to back down. 45 Minutes later, I won.
I think the cold may finally be passing. Never had a cold like it, can't explain it (no I haven't been to China recently).
The rollercoaster continues, thrown into another busy week. Oh to be able to press the pause button from time to time.
23rd February 2020
23rd Feb 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paul Hudson
@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
54
photos
1
followers
3
following
14% complete
View this month »
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
54
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
23rd February 2020 11:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close