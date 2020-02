(57) - Food for Thought

Wednesday, 26th February



I have been trying to stay away from the news, its all a bit too Anxiety inducing at the moment, even though rationally I know it shouldn't be.



I did a presentation today to half the company on Mental Health, completely out of my comfort zone stuff, not even sure why I volunteered to do it, but it went quite well and I do feel good about it. If nothing else It did serve to mix things up a bit, give me something to talk about when summing up these cold dark winter weekdays.