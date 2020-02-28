Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
59 / 365
(59) - Gloom
Friday, 28th February
Packing for a weekend away. Watching the rain hammer down. It's March soon so that means it's spring right?
I find it quite amusing that this shot is right in the centre of Cambridge, with such an ugly dull backdrop, you wonder what the planners were doing. Hopefully one day it will get pulled down.
28th February 2020
28th Feb 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paul Hudson
@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
62
photos
1
followers
3
following
16% complete
View this month »
55
56
57
58
59
60
61
62
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
28th February 2020 1:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close