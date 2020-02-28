Previous
Next
(59) - Gloom by hd80
59 / 365

(59) - Gloom

Friday, 28th February

Packing for a weekend away. Watching the rain hammer down. It's March soon so that means it's spring right?

I find it quite amusing that this shot is right in the centre of Cambridge, with such an ugly dull backdrop, you wonder what the planners were doing. Hopefully one day it will get pulled down.
28th February 2020 28th Feb 20

Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise