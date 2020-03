(60) - Leap Day

Saturday, 29th February



The day that should not happen. The mystery day.



I have never really been very good at dealing with uncertainty. The weekend plans have been thrown into a bit of disarray as V is unwell. A has been fantastic though, I took her to the library to play some games instead. A lot of the stress has been around not knowing what to do with the plans, and given we are both pretty burnt out already, that can make things hard.