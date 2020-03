(61) - Nook

Sunday, 1st March



We drove down to my parents, which for a 3 hour drive, for only 24 hours, is in reality probably not worth it. But we tried to make the best of the weekend, and so with V still unwell, we headed down to the coast.



Something I am missing from the house is a small area to relax, a comfy seat, some natural light, away from it all. I hope to build a space like this at some point, but for now I am taking inspiration from this space at my parents house.