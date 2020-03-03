Sign up
63 / 365
(63) - Its Just Brain Weather
Tuesday, 3rd March
Back at work, a busy distraction.
Mentally I am putting a lot of stuff on hold, feeling like its difficult to make plans at the moment. The good news is there are a few quiet weekends coming up where we don't have to travel, so we can gradually rest and do what we feel like doing.
3rd March 2020
3rd Mar 20
Paul Hudson
@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
