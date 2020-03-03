Previous
(63) - Its Just Brain Weather by hd80
63 / 365

(63) - Its Just Brain Weather

Tuesday, 3rd March

Back at work, a busy distraction.

Mentally I am putting a lot of stuff on hold, feeling like its difficult to make plans at the moment. The good news is there are a few quiet weekends coming up where we don't have to travel, so we can gradually rest and do what we feel like doing.
