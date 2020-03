(64) - IKEA

Wednesday, 4th March



Every so often I go to Milton Keynes after work to do some big shops, mostly Costco and IKEA. I usually try to make an evening of it, have a bit of me time, some dinner, some thinking. Its not usually that relaxing, it can be quite exhausting after a long day at work. Its also harder in winter, as its a long drive in the cold wet dark weather.



Tonight was no different, but all went smoothly, and home in time to relax for a bit before bed.