Previous
Next
(65) - Carrying On by hd80
65 / 365

(65) - Carrying On

Thursday, 5th March

Trying to find the motivation to get through my todo list, its hard to find focus at the moment.

Looking forward to a long weekend without work. There are a few tasks I want to get done, but also opportunities to rest and regroup.
5th March 2020 5th Mar 20

Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise