(66) - Stamford

Friday, 6th March



I like Stamford. It's a happy place, attractive to explore, nice places to eat, somewhere I could live. I had to come up here to get my car serviced, so I spent some time walking around. It was busy, it was market day, and the weather was fantastic.



It also meant for the first time in a long time, I had to grasp the concept of having time on my hands, time to kill, no rushing about getting things done. It allowed me to slow down and have a buffer in which I could reflect and adjust. That is important, will try and do that more often.

