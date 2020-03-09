(69) - Uncertainty

Monday, 9th March



Management at work are talking about making preparations for everyone to work from home. With the news of Italy being on lockdown there is certainly a feeling of impending doom right now.



Whilst it will probably get worse before it gets better, there is cause to stay positive. With the news coverage it's easy to think of this virus being more serious than it actually is. The actual reported cases will likely be the tip of the iceberg, with many times more milder cases going around being passed off as just a cold.



Its still not fun right now though, even though I know logically there is nothing to be overly concerned about.



But for now, life goes on as normal. People walk the streets, things to see and do.