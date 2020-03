(70) - Clean

Tuesday, 10th March



I have a clean car. It does not happen often.



I used to have a thing for automotive photography. When younger I would clean my cars and take them out to attractive locations to take photos of them. But that feels like a lifetime ago. More to do these days.



We are making plans for the next things to do in the garden, but I have lost a sense of urgency, which to some extent could be a good thing. I just need to get the balance right so I do have some motivation to get things done, otherwise I will just sit and do nothing.