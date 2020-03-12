(72) - Maybe

Thursday, 12th March



Maybe in a few weeks it will have felt quite novel to be leaving the house to go to an actual office, in a world of people working from home. Or perhaps this will start to peak soon and things will gradually start getting back to normal?



All in all its getting quite surreal, there is something in my head that can't understand the level of seriousness given to this virus, but I guess until we know more, these things are always be taken seriously. Sadly that gives the media a chance to be even more sensationalist than normal. Then you see stuff like panic buying.



March is usually quite a nice month, weather improves, stuff grows, birds come back and start singing from the cherry blossom trees, colour emerges from the dark grey winter. It's a bit more challenging this year, but that's all coming, so maybe things won't be so bad.